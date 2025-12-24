DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $148.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of DTE opened at $128.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.34%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

