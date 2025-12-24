Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 471.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 66.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Leidos by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $543,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,738. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.1%

Leidos stock opened at $186.30 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.33 and a 200 day moving average of $178.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.42.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

