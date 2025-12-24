Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 29,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.22.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In related news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $531,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $325,448.40. This trade represents a 62.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 18,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,025,583.56. Following the sale, the director owned 29,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,253. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 63,075 shares of company stock worth $6,708,505 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $116.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm had revenue of $249.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc is a leading renewable energy company specializing in geothermal and recovered energy power plants. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ormat designs, develops, engineers, constructs, owns and operates clean energy projects worldwide. The company’s core technology centers on the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), which converts heat from geothermal sources or industrial waste streams into sustainable electricity without combustion.

Ormat’s offering includes turnkey power plant solutions, proprietary ORC equipment and ongoing operations and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.