Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 89,498 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,498 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Molly Harper sold 26,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $621,844.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,870. This represents a 91.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 10,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $256,233.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,433.46. This trade represents a 73.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

