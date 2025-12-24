Voya Investment Management LLC Has $10.02 Million Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,399 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

