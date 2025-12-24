Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kyivstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Kyivstar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kyivstar Group

Kyivstar Group Price Performance

About Kyivstar Group

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine’s largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value?added services.

For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine?to?machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyivstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyivstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.