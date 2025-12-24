Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kyivstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kyivstar Group
Kyivstar Group Price Performance
About Kyivstar Group
Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine’s largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value?added services.
For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine?to?machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kyivstar Group
- The gift that keeps giving (just $1 today)
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Trump Did WHAT??
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- Trump’s “real estate deal for America” explained
Receive News & Ratings for Kyivstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyivstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.