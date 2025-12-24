GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Stake Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,678,000 after buying an additional 6,982,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $468,120,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,027,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,522 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,755,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,388,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.