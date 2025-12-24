Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genpact Limited $G

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,241 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Genpact by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 412,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,950,000 after buying an additional 72,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Genpact by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,662,000 after buying an additional 620,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,615,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,375,000 after acquiring an additional 845,393 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $125,537.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,073.40. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,185,935.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,979.90. This represents a 29.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Susquehanna started coverage on Genpact in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

