Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 826,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,459 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RITM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,027,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,762,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,938,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,178,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,426,000 after buying an additional 1,052,130 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,854,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $214,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,317,028.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RITM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on RITM

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires and manages structured credit investments collateralized by real estate assets in the United States. The company focuses primarily on senior floating-rate loans secured by multifamily, commercial, industrial and single-family rental properties, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted yields through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate real estate debt.

In addition to senior loans, Rithm Capital invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, including agency and non-agency pools, as well as other real estate-related credit instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.