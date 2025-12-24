Analysts Set Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target at $13.43

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.4286.

Several brokerages have commented on JOBY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $463,723.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 692,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,487.52. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $364,003.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 149,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,970.12. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,994 shares of company stock worth $9,660,128. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 311.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 69.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.53.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Joby Aviation’s revenue was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

