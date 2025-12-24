Scratch Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Xylem by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,183,000 after buying an additional 663,191 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,361,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

