Net Worth Advisory Group Has $1.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 437.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

