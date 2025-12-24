Net Worth Advisory Group Sells 76,834 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Net Worth Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,834 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 83,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BATS GOVT opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.