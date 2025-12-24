Munro Partners Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Munro Partners decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,785 shares during the period. Munro Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 204.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $577.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $193,595.79. This represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.08.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

