North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOA

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.02%.The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 70.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,740,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 718,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.