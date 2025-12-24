Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up about 2.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

