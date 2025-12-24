AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.19% of AutoZone worth $134,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,393.09 per share, with a total value of $498,784.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,152.58. This trade represents a 18.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,460.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,749.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3,881.33. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,162.00 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $32.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,500.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,317.27.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

