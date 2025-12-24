Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.1090, with a volume of 62083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public Trading Up 0.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Public

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 70.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 448.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 626.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Public by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London?headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long?term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third?party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast?growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

