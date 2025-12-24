Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.72 and last traded at $107.84, with a volume of 8500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXS. Compass Point set a $121.00 price objective on Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Axis Capital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

Axis Capital Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Axis Capital by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axis Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.