FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FINW. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Monday.

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINW opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $244.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other FinWise Bancorp news, Director Howard I. Reynolds acquired 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $43,528.15. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,089.75. This trade represents a 6.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Keil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $29,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,217.44. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 771,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 754,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 50,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FinWise Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FinWise Bancorp by 22.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 109.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,683 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is the bank holding company for FinWise Bank, a digital?first community bank headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The company specializes in providing commercial lending and deposit products to marketplace lending platforms, fintech companies and small to mid?sized businesses across the United States. FinWise Bancorp operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, which is FDIC?insured and leverages a technology?driven model to deliver banking services efficiently.

The company’s primary business activities include participant financing arrangements for marketplace lenders and other fintech platforms, as well as direct commercial loans.

