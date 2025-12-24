Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. Approximately 1,501,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,165,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Fox Marble Stock Down 8.6%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17.

About Fox Marble

Critical Minerals Focused Portfolio in Ontario

