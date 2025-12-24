Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2848 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 334.9% increase from Cambria Global Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

GMOM opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $30.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.45.

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income. GMOM was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

