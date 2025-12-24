Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2848 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 334.9% increase from Cambria Global Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Cambria Global Momentum ETF Price Performance
GMOM opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $30.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.45.
Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cambria Global Momentum ETF
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- The gift that keeps giving (just $1 today)
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Trump’s “real estate deal for America” explained
- Trump Did WHAT??
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.