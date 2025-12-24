CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Purchased by Munro Partners

Munro Partners raised its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 5,272.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605,010 shares during the quarter. CoreWeave makes up approximately 2.3% of Munro Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Munro Partners owned approximately 0.13% of CoreWeave worth $84,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,493,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $951,000.

CRWV stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.12. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWV. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho set a $92.00 price objective on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CoreWeave from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,149,406 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $160,192,714.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 341,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,607,677.04. The trade was a 77.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,068,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,903,327 in the last three months.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

