CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Purchased by Munro Partners

Munro Partners raised its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 5,272.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605,010 shares during the quarter. CoreWeave makes up approximately 2.3% of Munro Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Munro Partners owned approximately 0.13% of CoreWeave worth $84,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,493,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $951,000.
CoreWeave Price Performance
CRWV stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.12. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWV. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho set a $92.00 price objective on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CoreWeave from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.70.
CoreWeave News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citi upgrade, reported DOE AI deal and other bullish headlines have driven buying interest and momentum into CRWV as markets rotate back into AI infrastructure names. CRWV stock today: Why CoreWeave stock is surging
- Positive Sentiment: Optimistic coverage highlights CoreWeave as one of the more attractive young tech/AI infrastructure names, supporting demand from growth-focused investors. CoreWeave, Inc (CRWV) Is Among the Best Young Tech Stocks to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile media coverage (including TV/commentary) spotlighting CoreWeave’s AI data-center buildout has likely supported short-term interest and flows into the stock. Jim Cramer Discusses CoreWeave (CRWV)’s AI Data Center Buildout
- Positive Sentiment: Several retail and international outlets are noting recent strong price action and asking if it’s a buying opportunity — momentum can amplify moves in either direction. CoreWeave Stock Soars: Is It Time to Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are reassessing valuation after the recent rebound; some pieces flag that price strength may outpace fundamentals, prompting rotation or profit-taking. CoreWeave (CRWV): Assessing Valuation After the Stock’s Recent Rebound
- Negative Sentiment: Law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check announced an investigation into potential securities-law violations involving CoreWeave, which raises legal and disclosure risk and can pressure the stock as investors price in potential suits or management distraction. CRWV Investigation Reminder: Kessler Topaz
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis highlighting rising leverage and balance-sheet risk warns that CoreWeave’s heavy debt-funded expansion could amplify downside if revenue growth slows or chip utilization weakens. That risk likely contributes to today’s downside. Jingle Bells, Leverage Swells: CoreWeave’s Risky Ride Into 2026
Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave
In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,149,406 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $160,192,714.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 341,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,607,677.04. The trade was a 77.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,068,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,903,327 in the last three months.
CoreWeave Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
