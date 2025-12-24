SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF $SEIM Shares Acquired by Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC owned 0.17% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIM. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Stark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 66.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,736,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,652,000 after buying an additional 102,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $728.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

