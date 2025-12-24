Scratch Capital LLC Takes $775,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Scratch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 0.5% of Scratch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 50,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,224,348. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $313,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,571.98. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,921,175 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG stock opened at $258.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $236.34 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average of $287.95. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $289.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $272.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.22.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

