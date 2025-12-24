Net Worth Advisory Group Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Net Worth Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.3223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

