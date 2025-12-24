Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,584 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,401 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.19% of Adobe worth $277,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after buying an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,950,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after acquiring an additional 610,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after acquiring an additional 548,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.93.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $352.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.18. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.58 and a 12 month high of $465.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.Adobe’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

