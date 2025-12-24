Swedbank AB Sells 30,800 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.90% of MongoDB worth $227,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 362,705 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 875.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the sale, the director owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978,410. The trade was a 11.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,041,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,093,064.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,969 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,272. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.6%

MDB stock opened at $437.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $440.67.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MongoDB from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.97.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

