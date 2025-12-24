iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,928 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IVE opened at $213.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $214.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

