Outset Medical (OM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM):

12/22/2025 – Outset Medical had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Outset Medical had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Outset Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Outset Medical had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/13/2025 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2025 – Outset Medical had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Outset Medical had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Outset Medical had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/19/2025 – Outset Medical had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Outset Medical had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Outset Medical was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Outset Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Outset Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $39.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long?term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.