Swedbank AB Purchases 16,507 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Swedbank AB grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,183 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.54% of Electronic Arts worth $271,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 421.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,504 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

EA stock opened at $204.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $204.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $502,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,586.88. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,900.90. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,169 shares of company stock valued at $27,378,636. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

