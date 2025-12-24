Swedbank AB Has $198.69 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $198,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.81, for a total transaction of $2,226,287.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,907.20. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,432 shares of company stock worth $6,484,116. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $886.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $908.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $826.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $762.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $850.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $911.65.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

