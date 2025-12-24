Swedbank AB Buys 1,316,375 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316,375 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.57% of Ingersoll Rand worth $185,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $119,090.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,896.39. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.