Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Stock Holdings Boosted by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,736 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 2.8%

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

