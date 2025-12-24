Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,990 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,560,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 915.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,174,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,113,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.