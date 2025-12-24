Swedbank AB Sells 215,180 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215,180 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.12% of Progressive worth $170,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,156,939,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Progressive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,928,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,417 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,217,000 after purchasing an additional 493,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,057,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. William Blair downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.98.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $227.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.80. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $199.90 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares in the company, valued at $50,956,523.52. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,034 shares of company stock worth $2,047,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

