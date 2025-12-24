Stride, Inc. $LRN Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,852 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 2.23% of Stride worth $144,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 78.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Stride by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Key Stride News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stride this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple national plaintiff firms have filed or issued investor alerts reminding purchasers of LRN of the Jan. 12, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status — a procedural development that consolidates legal activity but does not by itself determine liability. LRN INVESTOR NOTICE (Robbins Geller)

Multiple national plaintiff firms have filed or issued investor alerts reminding purchasers of LRN of the Jan. 12, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status — a procedural development that consolidates legal activity but does not by itself determine liability. Negative Sentiment: Kahn Swick & Foti and others say the suits stem from customer experience issues and a >50% share decline, accusing Stride of misleading investors about enrollment and operations — allegations that, if proven, could lead to costly settlements or judgments. KSF Class Action Notice

Kahn Swick & Foti and others say the suits stem from customer experience issues and a >50% share decline, accusing Stride of misleading investors about enrollment and operations — allegations that, if proven, could lead to costly settlements or judgments. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman and other firms are investigating claims that Stride reported inflated enrollment/engagement metrics (“ghost students”) and concealed tech failures — specific fraud allegations that amplify legal exposure and investor concern. Hagens Berman Investigation

Hagens Berman and other firms are investigating claims that Stride reported inflated enrollment/engagement metrics (“ghost students”) and concealed tech failures — specific fraud allegations that amplify legal exposure and investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Several firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Berger Montague, Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Bronstein, Gross, Schall, et al.) have issued alerts and filings — the volume of simultaneous actions increases litigation coordination risk and the chance of a multi?firm consolidated suit. Berger Montague Investor Alert

Several firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Berger Montague, Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Bronstein, Gross, Schall, et al.) have issued alerts and filings — the volume of simultaneous actions increases litigation coordination risk and the chance of a multi?firm consolidated suit. Negative Sentiment: Practical investor impact: expect continued downward pressure until clarity emerges (court rulings, disclosures, or settlements); monitor Stride’s public disclosures, any SEC inquiries, and updates on lead?plaintiff motions and consolidation. GlobeNewswire Summary

Stride Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE LRN opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.78. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $171.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.03.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

