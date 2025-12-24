Manchester Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,372 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $193.09 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.