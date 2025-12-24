Manchester Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 2,551 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,551 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $1,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 63.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,278,000 after purchasing an additional 153,948 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE EME opened at $625.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $644.86 and its 200 day moving average is $611.36. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 6.96%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Articles

