Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2025 – Spotify Technology had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Spotify Technology had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Spotify Technology had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – Spotify Technology had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Spotify Technology had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Spotify Technology had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Spotify Technology had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

11/8/2025 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $750.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $640.00 to $675.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $850.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $800.00 to $860.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $670.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $900.00 to $875.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $679.00 to $700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

