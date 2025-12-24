Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (HQGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 26th

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1212 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 119.0% increase from Hartford US Quality Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQGO opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.10. Hartford US Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.15 and a 12 month high of $61.16.

Get Hartford US Quality Growth ETF alerts:

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (HQGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford US Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a multifactor index of US large-cap stocks with strong growth potential, while also increasing exposure to quality and momentum. The index is designed to alleviate the concentration risk inherent in cap-weighted indices. HQGO was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by The Hartford.

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford US Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.