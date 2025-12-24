Swedbank AB Buys 53,558 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.67% of Veeva Systems worth $325,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $224.32 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.54 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.91. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.