Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on December 31st

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7196 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDU opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.67. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $165.77. The firm has a market cap of $581.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 103.3% in the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

