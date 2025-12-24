Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2103 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 58.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Optimize Strategy Index ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:OPTZ opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,345.03 and a beta of 1.32. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.
Optimize Strategy Index ETF Company Profile
