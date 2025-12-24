Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Stock Holdings Lessened by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 871,922 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 1.81% of Keysight Technologies worth $543,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.82.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $205.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.37. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $214.58.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $628,740.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,177.14. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $894,348.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,737.33. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,296. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.