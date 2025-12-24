Swedbank AB Acquires 5,559 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,961,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.53% of Emerson Electric worth $388,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $135.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

