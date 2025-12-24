T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF (TURF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.43 on December 26th

T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:TURF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.432 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 149.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:TURF opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01. T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Natural Resource ETF (TURF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on theme equity. TURF is an actively managed ETF, aiming to outperform its respective sector index TURF was launched on Jun 11, 2025 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

