T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF (TURF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.43 on December 26th

T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:TURF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.432 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 149.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.8%
NASDAQ:TURF opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01. T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $29.56.
T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF Company Profile
