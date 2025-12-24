Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.50% of McKesson worth $481,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 171.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE MCK opened at $825.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $828.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.59. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $565.75 and a 52 week high of $895.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 248.14%. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $892.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.