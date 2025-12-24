Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.26% of Lam Research worth $435,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.21.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $177.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average of $124.61. The company has a market cap of $220.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.