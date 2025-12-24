Stanich Group LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD

Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Stanich Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stanich Group LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $22.70.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

